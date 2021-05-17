Tasks fulfilled on maps in course of Azerbaijan’s military exercises (VIDEO)

Following the plan, the tasks on troops' actions are being worked out on the maps during the Azerbaijani army’s exercises in the field control points, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Reports prepared based on the current situation are brought to the command staff as orders through modern communications and automated control systems.

Field control points of reserve formations and centrally subordinated formations are moving forward to the areas of destination.

News.Az