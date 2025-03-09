Taxpayer cost for Trump's golf weekends reaches $18.2 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trump's golf trips have cost taxpayers over $18 million since his return to the presidency, with spending on track to surpass his first-term total of $151.5 million, according to a HuffPost analysis, News.Az informs.

On Saturday, Trump was playing golf for the 13th day of his 48 in office. It was his 10th day playing at his course in West Palm Beach, across the Intracoastal Waterway from his Mar-a-Lago country club home and adjacent to the Palm Beach County Jail.

He spent another three days at his course in Doral, just east of the main runways at Miami International Airport.

According to a 2019 Government Accountability Office report examining the first four trips Trump took to Mar-a-Lago during his first administration, each one costs $3,383,250 — a sum based on 2017 dollars that is likely higher now.

Trump and his entourage fly down on Air Force One while the military brings down the vehicles for his motorcade on C-17 transports. Because Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, straddles the width of the barrier island, police boats with machine guns mounted on the bows patrol the Intracoastal while a Coast Guard vessel is stationed off the beach in the Atlantic. Additional costs include law enforcement and explosive-sniffing dogs.

On his first trip after retaking office to California, Nevada, and, ultimately, his Doral golf resort, reporters aboard Air Force One asked Trump if he would be playing golf on that trip. “No. I don’t think so. I’m busy,” he said.

Two days later, a Fox News reporter posted photos of him playing golf at his Doral course.

News.Az