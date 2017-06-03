Tbilisi to host Silk Road Forum in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

This will be the second Silk Road Forum that will be held in Tbilisi.

Hundreds of high-ranking officials and business leaders from all over the world will gather in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi in November this year to attend the Silk Road Forum, according to Agenda.ge.

The Forum, held on November 28-29, aims to establish a platform for an annual high level meeting where interested parties can get together and explore opportunities, align visions and enhance bilateral partnerships in four main areas of cooperation: transport, energy, trade and business-to-business contacts.

The upcoming Forum was today discussed between Georgia’s Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Ji Yanchi.

The Silk Road Forum will feature addresses by distinguished keynote speakers and give business executives and policymakers to share their views, experiences and expertise on how to reestablish the historic Silk Road to reinvigorate trade with Asia.

For the first time the Forum was held in Tbilisi in October 2015, where more than one thousand officials from 30 countries took part.

