TCS opens new AI innovation center in Michigan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) globally at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan, marking the company’s second such facility in the United States.

The new center focuses on developing Physical AI solutions for the manufacturing sector, combining robotics, sensors, and advanced analytics to improve industrial safety, efficiency, and decision-making, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

TCS said the Troy facility will allow manufacturers to test and scale AI-powered use cases, including autonomous surveillance, quality inspection, and predictive equipment monitoring.

The center features the TCS Physical AI Blueprint, a framework that integrates AI-driven quadruped and humanoid robots, edge intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, and secure cloud orchestration. The goal is to deliver real-time operational insights and support autonomous industrial operations.

According to Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, Physical AI systems are designed to work alongside human workers, improving safety in environments that are dangerous or difficult to access.

Key applications include autonomous patrolling, environmental anomaly detection, PPE compliance monitoring, intelligent quality control, progress mapping, and predictive maintenance.

TCS said the new center will also help companies move from AI pilot projects to scalable, production-ready transformation programs.

The company plans to expand its Gemini Experience Center network to 13 locations worldwide by the end of 2026, with six additional centers scheduled to open this year.

So far, TCS has established GECs in Bangalore, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore, and São Paulo as part of its broader TCS Pace innovation network, which connects startups, universities, and enterprise partners.

The launch also follows TCS’s expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, aimed at helping enterprises build custom AI agents and integrate tools within Gemini Enterprise to accelerate innovation.

News.Az