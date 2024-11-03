News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.4°C
50.7°F
Feels like:
9.2°C
9.2°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Tcs
Tag:
Tcs
Indian IT firms face weak Q4 amid AI and war risks
06 Apr 2026-12:58
TCS opens new AI innovation center in Michigan
09 Mar 2026-14:45
India tech giant TCS layoffs signal AI-driven shakeup in $283 Billion outsourcing industry
08 Aug 2025-12:45
BTCS stock soars after inclusion in Russell Microcap Index
16 Jul 2025-17:59
The 2024 NYC Marathon has started, with Tamirat Tola and Hellen Obiri defending their titles
03 Nov 2024-18:55
Latest News
Uber plans $10B robotaxi push in major strategy shift
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan – where will Georgian refineries buy oil?
Trump and Meloni at odds over Iran war and Strait of Hormuz security
Ukraine to launch drone production lines in Norway under new defense deal
Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31