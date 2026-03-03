Amazon confirms its UAE data centers were directly hit by Iranian drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tech giant Amazon has confirmed that two of its data centers in the United Arab Emirates were “directly struck” by Iranian drones on Sunday, causing disruptions to cloud services across parts of the Middle East.

In an update posted to its service health dashboard, the company said a facility in Bahrain was also damaged by “a drone strike in close proximity,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Amazon stated that, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the affected regions sustained physical impacts to infrastructure due to drone strikes.

According to the company, the attacks resulted in structural damage, interruptions to power supply systems, and in some cases triggered fire suppression measures that led to additional water damage.

The strikes come as several Gulf cities have suffered collateral damage from attacks and stray weaponry following US and Israeli military operations against Iran, which reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader and other senior officials.

Amazon did not disclose whether any employees were injured. The company said it is working closely with local authorities and is prioritizing staff safety during recovery operations.

