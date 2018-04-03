Tea house fire kills 10, injures 6 in southwest Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire in a tea house in southwestern Iran claimed the lives of 10 people and injured six others including three firemen, head of Ahvaz Fire Department said.

The Fire Department was informed of the accident at 1:05 local time (20:25 GMT) and firefighters arrived on site 4 minutes later, Atashpad Torabpour told IRNA.

It was a huge fire and six fire engines were dispatched to the accident site, he added.

The firemen tried to prevent the spread of blaze to nearby places, said Torabpour.

According to local people, there were 10 people in the coffeehouse. Three fire fighters and three local people were also injured.

The fire was contained and the dead bodies were transported out of the building, he said as the reason behind the accident is under investigation.

