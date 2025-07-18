Tech CEO caught on kiss-cam at Coldplay concert sparks affair allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The internet is buzzing after a viral video from a recent Coldplay concert appeared to capture a tech CEO in a compromising moment.

The incident occurred during the band’s Music Of The Spheres tour stop at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday, July 16. During the show, the arena’s kiss-cam zoomed in on Andy Byron, CEO of data platform Astronomer, as he embraced a woman identified by multiple outlets as Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As the pair appeared on the big screen, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of view. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin added to the drama with a cheeky remark:

“Look at these two,” he said to the crowd. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip has since gone viral, prompting widespread speculation online. British tabloid The Sun reports that Astronomer, valued at over $1.3 billion (€1.1 billion), appointed Byron as CEO in 2023, while Cabot joined the company nine months ago.

Neither Byron nor Cabot has publicly commented on the footage.

News.Az