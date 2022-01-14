Tech giants Meta, Twitter summoned to court over US Capitol riot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas targeting technology giants Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube as lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate, months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, News.Az reports citing AP.

The committee chairperson, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records Thursday from the companies relating to their role in allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and promoting domestic violent extremism on their platforms in the lead-up to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps - if any - social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence," Thompson, D-Miss., said in the letter.

Thompson added that it's "disappointing that after months of engagement,” the four companies have not voluntarily turned over the necessary information and documents that would help lawmakers answer the questions at the heart of their investigation.

In his letter, Thompson outlined the way the companies were complicit in the deadly insurrection perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump and far-right groups.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, was the platform where a significant amount of communication took place "relevant to the planning and execution" of the siege against the Capitol, "including livestreams of the attack as it was taking place,” the letter stated.

