Tehran-Moscow views on global issues ‘closer than ever’ - minister

The views of Tehran and Moscow on international developments are currently closer than ever, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The positions of Russia and Moscow have never been closer and stronger throughout the entire history of our relations," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Araghchi also emphasized that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin turned out to be "meaningful and very good." The foreign minister handed Putin a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which "signals to the whole world that Iran considers Russia its strategic partner and important neighbor."

Araghchi also confirmed that the Comprehensive Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is a "solid foundation for forging a new level" of bilateral relations.

Earlier on April 17, the Iranian minister flew to Moscow on a visit. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the ministers will continue a thorough exchange of views on topical international and regional issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Syria, the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea.

