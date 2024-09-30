Tehran outlines conditions for continuing talks with IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran on Monday outlined its conditions for continuing talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking at a weekly briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that negotiations were held regarding the visit of IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.Referring to the visit of the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami to Vienna, the senior Iranian diplomat said that Eslami had positive talks there.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held constructive talks with Grossi on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, he added."If there is a serious will in the IAEA to pursue common issues within the agency's professional and specialized framework, there is definitely a possibility of continuing these professional discussions and solving the remaining issues between Iran and the agency," the spokesman stressed.

News.Az