Tehran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes
Source: Xinhua
Iran's foreign minister said on Friday he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days following nuclear talks this week as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.
Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear program, Trump told reporters at the White House, “I guess I can say I am considering" it, News.az reports, citing CNN.
Military action would complicate efforts to reach a deal, he added.
By Faig Mahmudov