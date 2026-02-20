Tehran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's foreign minister said on Friday he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days following nuclear talks this week as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.

Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear program, Trump told reporters at the White House, “I guess I can say I am considering" it, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in an interview earlier on Friday on MS NOW, said his draft counterproposal could be ready in the next two or three days for top Iranian officials to review, with more U.S.-Iran talks possible in a week or so.

Military action would complicate efforts to reach a deal, he added.

News.Az