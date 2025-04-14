Tehran says past experience shows direct talks with Washington are not useful

Tehran says past experience shows direct talks with Washington are not useful

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran said on Monday that negotiations with Washington are held indirectly because direct talks have not been proven useful.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that holding indirect talks is not unconventional, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

“If we seek effective negotiations and are serious about diplomatic engagement, we must choose a method we are confident will yield results,” he said.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy for West Asia affairs, Steve Witkoff, led the first round of indirect talks between the two sides in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. The talks focused on the nuclear issue and terminating Washington’s unlawful sanctions against Tehran.

Baqaei further said holding direct negotiations in circumstances where one side insists on using the language of force is “neither useful nor acceptable” to Iran.

He said Iran’s positions on the nuclear issue are clear, adding, “Our main issue is the termination of the cruel sanctions that have been imposed on Iran for decades, and this is our serious demand that we have raised and are pursuing.”

News.Az