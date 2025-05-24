Yandex metrika counter

Temporary restrictions lifted for Moscow airports — regulator
Earlier introduced temporary restrictions for Moscow hub airports were lifted, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, News.az reports citing TASS.

Restrictions for arrivals and departures of aircraft were lifted for Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo Airports, the regulator informed.


