Temporary restrictions lifted for Moscow airports — regulator
- 25 May 2025 03:46
- 25 May 2025 05:46
- 1024847
- World
Photo: TASS
Earlier introduced temporary restrictions for Moscow hub airports were lifted, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, News.az reports citing TASS.
Restrictions for arrivals and departures of aircraft were lifted for Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo Airports, the regulator informed.