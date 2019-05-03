Ten people injured in road accident in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last night, a major road accident occurred in Armenia. As a result of the car crash, ten people were injured, including four children, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The tragedy took place on the Yerevan-Yeraskh road - a Toyota Rav 4 collided with a VAZ-2121.

Doctors assess the condition of the four victims as critical, the condition of the rest is severe.

The circumstances of the accident are established by the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.

News.Az

