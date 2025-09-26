Tendon operation ends season for Girona's Van de Beek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Girona's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed he has undergone an operation on a torn Achilles tendon on his left leg, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Van de Beek suffered the injury in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw away to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday night, falling down in agony and having to be helped from the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Girona coach Michel Sanchez admitted the injury looked "bad" and tests confirmed the worst news for the 28-year-old who had only recently returned to action after another Achilles injury.

Van de Beek joined Girona from Manchester United in the summer of 2024 and was getting back to his best form with three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions and Michel admitted he will be an "important" loss for the team that is currently bottom of La Liga.

The club wished the midfielder "strength" in his recovery in a communique, while Van de Beek published on social media that he was "very sad and disappointed with the setback after working so hard to come back," while vowing to "come back stronger."

News.Az