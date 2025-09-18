Tennis legend Bjorn Borg: I was close to dying many times

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg says he takes life "day by day, year by year" after being diagnosed with "extremely aggressive" prostate cancer, News.az reports citing BBC.

The 69-year-old announced the news in the final chapter of his autobiography, stating the disease was "at its most advanced stage" but he would "fight every day like it's a Wimbledon final".

Former world number one Bjorg won 11 Grand Slam titles, including five successive Wimbledons, before unexpectedly retiring aged 25.

The Swede is in remission,, external having had an operation in 2024, but described the diagnosis as "difficult psychologically".

"I spoke to the doctor and he said this is really, really bad," Borg told BBC Breakfast.

"He said you have these sleeping cancer cells [and] it's going to be a fight in the future.

"Every six months I go and test myself. I did my last test two weeks ago. It's a thing I have to live with."