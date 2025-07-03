Tensions rise among deputies in Armenian Parliament over relations with Russia - VIDEO

A heated debate erupted among deputies in the Armenian Parliament following a speech by independent MP Ovik Agazaryan.

Agazaryan criticized the Armenian government for deteriorating ties with Russia and pursuing closer relations with Europe. He urged Russia not to respond to provocations coming from the Armenian side, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Following his remarks, Arman Yegoyan, a deputy from the ruling "Civil Contract" faction, voiced sharp criticisms against Agazaryan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Akop Arshakyan accused Agazaryan’s statements of aligning with foreign interests and demanded that he leave the parliamentary chamber.

This incident highlights growing divisions within Armenia’s political landscape over the country’s foreign policy direction, especially its stance toward Russia and Europe.

