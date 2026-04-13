Tesco partners with Adobe for AI marketing push

The collaboration aims to help the UK’s largest retailer boost sales by improving how it targets offers, recommendations, and digital experiences for shoppers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesco said the partnership will integrate AI tools with data from its widely used loyalty scheme, the Clubcard, which covers more than 24 million UK households.

The system is designed to better predict customer needs and deliver more relevant promotions across online and in-store channels.

The move is part of Tesco’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital ecosystem, including rapid delivery services, online marketplace expansion, and retail media growth.

By combining AI with customer behaviour data, Tesco aims to create more targeted shopping experiences while increasing operational efficiency.

Adobe engineers will work directly with Tesco’s personalisation and AI teams to build systems that refine customer engagement in real time.

The technology will help Tesco analyse shopping patterns and adjust offers dynamically, improving how customers interact with the brand across digital platforms.

Retailers worldwide are increasingly adopting AI to improve revenue growth and reduce costs through automation and personalised engagement strategies.

Tesco’s latest move highlights how major supermarkets are competing to modernise customer experience using advanced data-driven tools.

Tesco is expected to release its annual financial results later this week, which may provide further insight into its digital transformation strategy.