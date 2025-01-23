Tesla announces price hike for all cars in Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (TSLA) will increase the prices of all its vehicles in Canada beginning February 1, with the price of the Model 3 rising by as much as C$9,000 ($6,254.78).

Model Y variants will see increases of up to C$4,000, while all versions of Model S and X will rise by C$4,000, according to the website, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.The company does not produce cars in Canada and imports from other factories. It was not immediately clear how many cars Tesla exports to Canada from its Shanghai, China factory and its plants in the United States.The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.The unexpected move by Tesla to raise prices comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated on Tuesday that his government was ready to respond if U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb 1.Canada already imposes a 100% tariff on imports of electric vehicles from China, including Tesla cars manufactured in Shanghai.

