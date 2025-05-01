Tesla dismisses speculation over Elon Musk’s future as CEO - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla has firmly denied reports that it is seeking a replacement for CEO Elon Musk.

In statement on Thursday, Tesla said the report was "absolutely false" while Mr Musk wrote on his social media platform X that the paper was "a discredit to journalism".

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm wrote on X: "There was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company," News.Az reports, citing BBC

"This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published)."

She added: "The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."

The board of directors at U.S. automaker Tesla has reportedly initiated a search for a new CEO to replace company founder Elon Musk, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal .

The move comes amid declining stock prices and shrinking profits, which have raised concerns among investors.

Some of its investors believe that Musk is too busy with his job as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It was not reported whether Musk was notified of the move.

