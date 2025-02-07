Yandex metrika counter

Tesla faces decline in China EV sales, BYD sees growth
Tesla's sales of China-made electric vehicles fell by 11.5% in January, totaling 63,238 units, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were down 32.6% from December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. 

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 296,446 passenger vehicles last month, a 47.5% increase on the year, but a 41.8% decline from the prior month.


