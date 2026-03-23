USS Gerald Ford returns to Crete naval base

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The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier that has been part of Middle East war operations, on Monday returned to a naval base in Crete.

The vessel, which took on food, fuel and ammunition at Souda Bay in February, reported a laundry fire on March 12 which injured two crew members, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya English.

The United States and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran in late February following a major US military buildup in the Middle East that included the Ford and another aircraft carrier, the Abraham Lincoln.

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Both ships -- which have air wings made up of dozens of aircraft -- have played key roles in Iran operations, and the withdrawal of the Ford leaves a gap for US forces in the region.

News.Az