Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures climb after Trump delays Iran strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures jumped sharply on Monday, reversing earlier losses after US President Donald Trump eased concerns about a potential escalation in the Middle East by postponing planned strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, or about 600 points, after earlier surging by as much as 1,000 points, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also climbed roughly 1.2%.

Investor sentiment improved after Trump said he had ordered a delay in military action following what he described as “very good and productive” talks between the US and Iran, with discussions set to continue throughout the week.



The move helped calm fears that had intensified over the weekend amid escalating rhetoric. Trump had warned that if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed for 48 hours, he would authorize strikes on Iran’s energy facilities. Meanwhile, Iran launched new attacks in the region on Monday.



Markets appeared set to recover from a recent sell-off driven largely by surging oil prices, which had raised concerns about inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and broader economic impacts.

Oil prices dropped sharply following Trump’s announcement, reversing earlier gains. US crude fell about 7% to just above $91 per barrel, while Brent crude retreated to around $104 after previously exceeding $113.



Gold futures also declined but recovered some losses after earlier dropping amid concerns that persistent inflation could delay potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



News.Az