Tesla hikes US lease prices following expiration of $7,500 EV tax credit

Tesla hikes US lease prices following expiration of $7,500 EV tax credit
Tesla has raised lease prices for all of its U.S. models after the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, which had spurred strong EV sales, expired, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The EV maker, along with its rivals, was receiving the tax credit from the government and including them in offering attractive lease prices for customers.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

