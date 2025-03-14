Tesla, Nvidia and DocuSign rise premarket; Li Auto falls

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures rose Friday, bouncing after recent losses as investors continue to digest President Donald Trump’s tariff policies that could hit U.S. economic activity, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.8% after Reuters reported the EV manufacturer is set to introduce a more affordable version of its Model Y in China, aiming to strengthen its position in its second-largest market.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.5%, Meta (NASDAQ:) stock added 2.1% and Broadcom (NASDAQ:) climbed 2.4% as chip stocks, which bore the brunt of the recent selloff, recovered.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:) stock surged 8.4% after the software company posted strong quarterly earnings, with subscription revenue for the quarter growing by 9%, while professional services and other revenue rose 11%. Billings in the quarter also saw an 11% year-over-year increase.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.5% after the retailer’s strong fourth quarter, helped by a solid holiday season for everything from cosmetics to perfumes.

Rubrik (NYSE:) stock jumped 18% after the cloud data management and security company reported impressive financial results for Q4 and FY2025, showing substantial growth in subscription annual recurring revenue.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:) stock fell 6.2% after the Chinese EV manufacturer’s first-quarter earnings missed expectations amid intensifying competition in China, the world’s largest automobile market.

Crown Castle (NYSE:) stock jumped 6.9% after the telecommunications company said it would sell its fiber assets to two entities for $8.5 billion, nudged by activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

News.Az