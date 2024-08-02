Yandex metrika counter

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 15.3% y/y in July

  • World
  • Share
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 15.3% y/y in July

U.S. automaker Tesla's (TSLA.O), opens new tab sales of China-made electric vehicles rose 15.3% from a year earlier to 74,117 units in July, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 4.4% from June.

Chinese rival BYD (002594.SZ), opens new tab, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, saw passenger vehicle sales jump 30.5% year-on-year to a fresh monthly high of 340,799 units in July.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      