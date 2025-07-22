Tesla's retro-futuristic Diner & Drive-In opens in Hollywood -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla's much-anticipated Diner & Drive-In officially opened its doors on Monday in Hollywood, California.

The Tesla Diner & Drive-In is technically a place for Tesla drivers to charge their EVs and maybe get hamburger, hot dog, or other classic diner menu items (which Eater shared in full), News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

The diner, which per reporting from Not a Tesla App is loaded with Tesla-branded merchandise, an Optimus robot, and two 45-foot LED movie screens, is clearly hoping to attract more than just Tesla owners.

It’s too early to tell if the diner, which boasts 80 v4 Superchargers stalls and a drive-in movie theater that syncs with speakers inside a driver’s Tesla, will become an enduring fixture of Hollywood. The long lines of people who queued up Monday morning suggests the diner will attract crowds for awhile.

Even before its doors officially opened, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mused about establishing more of the diners globally.

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” Musk posted on X.

