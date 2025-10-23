Tesla shares drop in Europe as Q3 profit misses expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla shares fell nearly 4% in early Frankfurt trading on Thursday after the company reported quarterly profits that missed Wall Street expectations.

The shortfall was attributed to tariff and research costs and a decline in income from regulatory credits, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the profit miss, Tesla’s revenues exceeded estimates, driven by the highest quarterly electric vehicle sales in the company’s history. U.S. buyers rushed to take advantage of a key tax credit before its expiry last month, boosting sales figures.

So far in 2025, Tesla’s stock is down around 10% in Frankfurt, in contrast to an 8.7% rise in New York.

