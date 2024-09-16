Tesla surpasses Volkswagen: The German automaker's crisis in the Chinese market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fast forward to 2024, and the landscape has dramatically changed. Musk is now the world’s richest man, with Tesla’s market valuation soaring to 14 times that of Volkswagen. Diess, on the other hand, was ousted in 2022, and Volkswagen is struggling to maintain its EV ambitions, even considering plant closures in Germany. While Tesla thrives, Volkswagen's EV dreams seem to be fading.One stark contrast is the outcome of a recent European tariff investigation. Tesla, manufacturing its EVs in China, managed to negotiate favorable terms with the European Commission, securing lower tariffs. In contrast, Volkswagen’s Chinese partner, SAIC, was penalized with a hefty 35.3 percent duty for non-compliance, underscoring the growing gap between the two automakers.The underlying factor in these diverging fortunes is China. Volkswagen, heavily reliant on the Chinese market, saw nearly half of its global sales come from China at its peak in 2017. But in recent years, VW's sales in China have plunged, with only 3 million units sold in 2023, a sharp decline from the 10 million it once boasted. The rise of domestic EV manufacturers, spurred by Tesla’s aggressive entry into the Chinese market, has left foreign brands, including Volkswagen, struggling to keep up.While Tesla thrives in this EV boom, Volkswagen is left grappling with the realities of losing its most profitable market, illustrating just how quickly fortunes can shift in the fast-evolving automotive landscape.

News.Az