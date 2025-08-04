Yandex metrika counter

Thai and Cambodian officials arrive in Kuala Lumpur for talks

Thai and Cambodian officials arrive in Kuala Lumpur for talks
Officials from Thailand and Cambodia have arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the General Border Committee meeting, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 in Malaysia, with the country being selected as a neutral venue, the Malaysian Armed Forces said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting aims to resolve the border dispute between the two countries, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia on July 28, the statement added.


