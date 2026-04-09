Thai court fines man over breaking into viral hippo Moo Deng’s pen

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A man has been fined after illegally entering the enclosure of Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo who became a global internet sensation in 2024.

The incident took place at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where the man reportedly climbed into the animal’s enclosure and filmed the young hippo using a tablet, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to zoo officials, a local court found the man guilty and issued a fine of 10,000 baht (around $300).

The zoo’s director, Narongwit Chodchoy, confirmed the ruling and said the decision sends a strong message that “no one can violate animals’ rights,” whether they are in captivity or in the wild.

Zoo authorities said Moo Deng was not injured during the incident but appeared “slightly startled” after the unexpected intrusion.

Footage shared by local media showed the man inside the enclosure recording the young hippo at close range before being removed and later charged.

Following the breach, the zoo has increased security patrols and is reviewing its safety protocols.

Officials said staff are now being trained not only for animal escape scenarios but also for potential human intrusions into enclosures.

Moo Deng—whose name roughly translates to “bouncy pig”—became a viral sensation shortly after her birth in 2024.

Videos of the playful pygmy hippo spread rapidly across social media, turning her into an internet star and significantly boosting visitor numbers at the zoo.

Her popularity also led to a wave of merchandise, fan art, and long queues of visitors hoping to see her in person.

The incident highlights growing concerns around viral animal fame and the risks it can bring to wildlife safety, especially when internet popularity drives visitors to behave irresponsibly.

News.Az