Thai F-16s bomb Cambodian military bases - At least 11 dead

In a significant escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, the Royal Thai Air Force launched a second wave of airstrikes on July 24, deploying four F-16 fighter jets in a precision bombing campaign targeting Cambodian military positions.

The mission, part of Operation Yutthabodin, began at 5:00 p.m., with all four aircraft reportedly hitting their targets without error and returning safely to base, News.Az reports, citing Thai media.

Just minutes later, at 5:50 p.m., Thai military sources confirmed another F-16 carried out a fresh bombing run over a Cambodian base in Oddar Meanchey Province. The operation was captured in a dramatic video now circulating on social media, showing the moment of the direct strike.

These strikes mark the most intense military exchange between the two countries in over a decade, following a deadly outbreak of violence along their disputed border earlier in the day that left at least 11 dead and dozens injured.

Thai officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the operation, while Cambodian authorities are reportedly preparing a response.

