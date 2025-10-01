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Princess Bajrakitiyabha
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Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 47 after suffering multiple health complications and spending nearly four years in a coma, the Royal Palace announced.12 Jun 2026-09:02
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Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati is being treated for a severe bloodstream infection, the royal palace said Friday, its first update on her condition since 2023.15 Aug 2025-10:11
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