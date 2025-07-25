Yandex metrika counter

Thailand agrees in principle to Malaysian ceasefire proposal

Thailand agrees in principle to Malaysian ceasefire proposal
Reuters

Thailand's foreign ministry stated on Friday that it agrees in principle with a Malaysian proposal for a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian forces. However, the ministry emphasized that the plan must be based on "appropriate on-the-ground conditions" before being considered further, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

