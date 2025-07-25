Thailand agrees in principle to Malaysian ceasefire proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's foreign ministry stated on Friday that it agrees in principle with a Malaysian proposal for a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian forces. However, the ministry emphasized that the plan must be based on "appropriate on-the-ground conditions" before being considered further, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

