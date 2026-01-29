Thailand air force plane crash kills two

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Beechcraft AT-6TH plane crashed on Thursday morning in Chiang Mai province, killing the two pilots onboard, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The small fighter was on a training flight when it crashed in a jungle in Huay Muang Fang Sai village in Chomthong district, local media reports quoted the air force as saying.

Amarin TV said local residents reported hearing two loud explosions before the plane burst into flames.

The RTAF has eight AT-6TH planes for multiple purposes, including combat missions. The fleet is based at Wing 41 in the northern province.

News.Az