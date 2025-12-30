Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire surpasses 72 hours amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes has passed the 72-hour mark, the initial target for stabilizing the conflict, but no updates have been provided on the planned release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained since July.

The ceasefire, effective from noon on Saturday, halted 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced over half a million on both sides. The clashes included fighter-jet sorties, rocket exchanges, and artillery barrages, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement signed by the defence ministers of both countries, Thailand had committed to releasing the detained Cambodian soldiers after the ceasefire held for 72 hours. As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of the soldiers remains unclear.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow described the ceasefire as fragile, urging both sides to maintain restraint and rebuild bilateral relations. The Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire by deploying over 250 drones on Sunday night, a claim Cambodia denied, issuing a nationwide drone ban.

The Thai Foreign Ministry also filed a formal protest after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, which had been a major trigger for the renewed clashes. China’s Foreign Minister hosted talks with Thai and Cambodian counterparts to consolidate the ceasefire and restore mutual trust.

