Thailand demands apology from Cambodia over landmine incident

Thailand has called on Cambodia to issue an apology after accusing the neighboring country of laying new landmines that injured Thai soldiers along their disputed border, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.

The latest incident occurred on Monday during a Thai patrol, leaving one soldier maimed. Cambodia has denied the accusation, including claims that fresh mines were placed after a brief five-day conflict in July, which left at least 48 people dead and displaced an estimated 300,000, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Thailand suspended a ceasefire agreement last week, which had been brokered following telephone calls between the leaders of both nations and a truce signed in Malaysia. Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told reporters that Bangkok has requested Cambodia to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

A Cambodian government spokesman declined to comment on Thailand’s demands. Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry reiterated that it had not laid new mines and expressed commitment to cooperate with Thailand under the existing truce.

Landmine explosions along the border have been a persistent trigger for tensions, with at least seven Thai soldiers severely injured in mine-related incidents since mid-July. Some of the mines are suspected to have been newly placed, according to analyses shared by Thailand’s military.

The border between the two Southeast Asian neighbors stretches 817 kilometers (508 miles) and remains partially undemarcated, a legacy of maps drawn in 1907 during French colonial rule in Cambodia.

