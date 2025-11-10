Thailand suspends peace deal with Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the suspension of the peace agreement with Cambodia and the planned release of 18 captured Cambodian soldiers.

The announcement came after four Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion along the border in Si Sa Ket province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the Thai soldiers lost his right foot in the explosion about 9.30am on Monday. The other three suffered lesser injuries.

Mr Anutin said he agreed with the Defence Ministry and armed forces' recommendation to halt the implementation of the peace agreement.

“What happened demonstrates hostility towards Thailand and a continued security threat,” the prime minister said.

He planned to visit the injured soldiers in Si Sa Ket on Tuesday, saying “our soldier lost his leg.”

Defence Minister Nattapon Narkphanit said the landmine was likely freshly laid because the explosion occurred on a path regularly patrolled by Thai soldiers.

“This is an act by a Cambodia that does not observe the declaration signed on October 26, 2025,” Gen Nattapon said.

The Defence Ministry had sent a written protest to Cambodia via the Foreign Affairs Ministry. It would take additional action if the investigation concludes that the explosion indicated an intention to violate Thai sovereignty, the defence minister said.

