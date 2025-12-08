Thailand launches air strikes in border clash with Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand launched air strikes against neighboring Cambodia on Monday, the Thai army announced, as both countries traded accusations over a new outbreak of violence along their disputed border that resulted in the death of a Thai soldier.

According to Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree, Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops early Monday morning in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He stated that Thai soldiers “were attacked with supporting fire weapons,” leading to one soldier being killed and four others wounded.

Winthai added that Thailand had begun “using aircraft to strike military targets in several areas” in order to suppress Cambodian attacks.

In response, Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata accused Thailand of initiating the assault, claiming Thai forces attacked Cambodian troops in the border regions of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey. She alleged that Thailand “fired multiple shots with tanks at Tamone Thom temple” and nearby areas close to the historic Preah Vihear temple. She also said Cambodia did not retaliate.

Met Measpheakdey, a spokesman for the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, reported gunfire near the ancient Tamone Thom and Ta Krabei temples, adding that “a number of villagers who live near the border are fleeing to safety.”

Thailand’s Second Army Region reported that approximately 35,000 civilians have been evacuated from Thai border areas following the renewed clashes.

The Thai army also accused Cambodian forces of firing BM-21 rockets toward civilian areas in Buri Ram province, though no casualties were reported. Both sides confirmed a brief skirmish on Sunday, which Thailand said left two of its soldiers wounded.

Violence between the two countries has erupted repeatedly in recent months. Five days of clashes earlier this summer killed 43 people and displaced around 300,000 before a truce was negotiated with assistance from the United States, China, and Malaysia, the latter serving as chair of ASEAN.

In October, U.S. President Donald Trump co-signed a joint declaration with Thailand and Cambodia, highlighting new trade agreements after both governments agreed to extend the ceasefire. However, Thailand suspended the deal last month following an alleged landmine explosion that injured several soldiers. Since then, both sides have exchanged accusations over renewed hostilities, with Cambodia claiming a civilian had been killed.

The dispute stems from a century-old disagreement over territorial borders that were drawn during France’s colonial administration, with both nations claiming ownership of several historic temples located along the boundary.

News.Az