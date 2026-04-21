"The Devil Wears Prada 2" stars stun at glamorous New York City premiere

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Nearly 20 years after the original film became a pop culture phenomenon, the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada" reunited in New York City on April 20, 2026, for the world premiere of the highly anticipated sequel.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all graced the red carpet at Lincoln Center, celebrating their return to the world of high fashion and Runway magazine, News.Az reports, citing News 24.

The event, which was livestreamed globally on Disney+, marked the final major stop of a press tour that spanned Tokyo, Seoul, and Mexico City.

The sequel follows Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates a shifting media landscape, forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury brand. Andy Sachs (Hathaway) also returns to the fold, now a prominent editor herself.

During the premiere, Meryl Streep announced that all the fashion, jewelry, and accessories featured in the film will be auctioned to support the Committee to Protect Journalists. The film, directed by David Frankel, is set to debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.

News.Az