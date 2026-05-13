Atlanta Dream waive Holly Winterburn before WNBA debut

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Holly Winterburn said she was released by the Atlanta Dream just as she was preparing for what would have been her first-ever WNBA game, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Winterburn, who moved from England to Oregon before signing with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in WNBA 2025, had hoped to earn playing time with the team. However, she missed the entire season because of an injury, though her playing rights remained with the Dream.

The guard re-signed with Atlanta ahead of the 2026 season, but was later waived by the team. On Tuesday, she described the experience in an Instagram story.

“I thought my welcome to the W moment would happen on the court, not as I’m getting on the bus for my first ever game,” she wrote.

“But that’s the reality of this business and I will always be grateful for the opportunity Atlanta gave me.”

Winterburn also expressed confidence about her future.

“I’m built for this,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who has checked in on me and sent love. Everything happens for a reason and I’m so excited for what’s next.”

It remains unclear exactly how the situation unfolded, and no further details have been released regarding the timing of her departure from the team.

News.Az