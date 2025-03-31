The Big XRP shake-up: Is XRP setting up for a surprise spike?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The XRP token has faced increased volatility, with traders questioning whether another drop is coming before a potential recovery, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

From technical indicators, the price can drop to $2.20, a main support level that might serve as a buying zone. Still, the development of a “falling broadening wedge” pattern suggests a substantial movement forward. Let’s look at the main support and resistance levels influencing the XRP network’s next big price action so that we can ascertain whether it is breaking down more or gearing up for a bullish reversal.

XRP Network Market Outlook & Potential Rebound

As the token battles to retain support, the XRP token’s recent price turns traders on edge. If it is exceeded, analysts highlight the $2.20 level as a vital juncture. Below this level, liquidity grabs indicate that market makers might be getting ready for a turnaround, therefore giving buyers an excellent starting point. A descending broadening wedge pattern has developed, showing growing instability.

This formation historically comes before a big breakout; above $2.50, a bullish trend could follow. XRP has to first recover $2.30, though. XRP token might fall below $2.20 if selling pressure continues, perhaps testing $2.00 before bouncing back. On the other hand, XRP might rise to $2.75 in April if purchasers swoop in at present prices. The next few weeks will be crucial; will XRP overcome opposition, or is another slide next? Let’s examine the technical indicators influencing XRP price prediction.

XRP Price Prediction for March 31, 2025

On a 5-minute time frame, the XRP Token plot displays price activity between critical levels: large support around 2.07 and significant resistance at nearly 2.21. There is also an intermediate support level at 2.1150, where the price formerly reacted. The price is actually consolidating and trying to stay above support. A possible shift toward resistance could happen if buyers step in. By contrast, a break under support could suggest more downward pressure. The market structure indicates a range-bound shift with possible breakout possibilities.

The RSI is about 52.55, which shows neutral momentum. RSI formerly shows overbought conditions above 70, which caused pullbacks, and oversold conditions under 30, which led to rebounds. MACD shows subdued bearish momentum with the MACD line located under the signal line, therefore indicating moderate selling pressure. A MACD crossing bullish could help reinforce the upward direction. Along with price reactions at crucial levels, market participants should monitor these metrics to evaluate possible reversals or breaks in the next few sessions.

What’s Next for XRP Token? Key Levels to Watch

With traders closely observing major support and resistance levels, XRP’s price activity stays at a key turning point. A move above $2.21 by bulls might set off a run towards $2.30 and $2.50. Notwithstanding, failure to hold $2.07 support could result in more falls, maybe testing $2.00 or less. A decided breakout above $2.50 would indicate revived bullish momentum; ongoing consolidation implies more accumulation. Will the XRP token breakout or suffer another rejection? The next few sessions will be very important.

News.Az