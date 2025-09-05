The Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

The then Prince Charles with the Duchess of Kent in 1974. BBC

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at the age of 92. She “passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family,” a palace statement said Friday. Flags at Buckingham Palace were lowered to half-mast.

Married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the duchess was the oldest member of the Royal Family. She became widely known for her appearances at Wimbledon, where she presented trophies and famously consoled a tearful Jana Novotna after the 1993 women’s final, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Beyond royal duties, she pursued her passion for music and education, teaching incognito as “Mrs Kent” at a Hull primary school and supporting numerous music charities. She also became the first senior royal in more than 300 years to convert to Catholicism, in 1994.

The Duchess and Duke of Kent had three children, with another son stillborn in 1977. She is survived by her husband, 89, and their children.

News.Az