The Georgian Prime Minister announces the appointment of new ministers
Photo: Social media
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the appointment of new ministers following the parliament's vote of confidence in the newly formed government, News.Az reports citing the TASS."I inform you that yesterday I appointed 12 ministers to their posts, thus completing the formation of the new government based on the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.
On November 28, Georgian lawmakers approved the new government headed by Prime Minister Kobakhidze and its program for the next four years.