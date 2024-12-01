The Georgian Prime Minister announces the appointment of new ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the appointment of new ministers following the parliament's vote of confidence in the newly formed government, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"I inform you that yesterday I appointed 12 ministers to their posts, thus completing the formation of the new government based on the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.On November 28, Georgian lawmakers approved the new government headed by Prime Minister Kobakhidze and its program for the next four years.

