DND news agency has published an article titled "The Green Energy and the Vision of President Ilham Aliyev who awaits to host COP29."

Centre of Ancient Minarets and Modern Architecture Baku will host the 2024 climate change conference (COP29) with the aims to “enhance ambition and enable action. In the words of COP29 President designate Mukhtar Babayev the conference aims to “enhance ambition and enable action”. In his formal letter to member states and the global community Babayev reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to help build a bridge. The historic conference will play a vital role in bridging the gaps, connecting the Global North with the extremely climate-affected Global South. At the conference, governments assess global efforts to advance the Paris Agreement and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees alongside negotiating the best ways to address climate change.The priority of the COP29 Presidency will remain on calling the global stakeholders to understand polycrises and focus on achieving the targets of Keeping 1.5 degrees within reach and leaving no one behind. The conference will also focus on National Adaptation Plans and Biennial Transparency Reports, 1.5-aligned Nationally Determined Contributions from all stakeholders, the new Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance, and Finalize Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) convenes world leaders, policymakers, and climate scientists to attend this conference. With a vision of creating difference and focusing on the global future, hosting the COP29 is a significant diplomatic win for Azerbaijan. It also draws attention to the nation’s dedication to combating climate change. The COP29 will also be an opportunity for Baku to showcase its environmental initiatives and carry out significant climate diplomacy. The decision to have Azerbaijan host COP29 is evidence of its dedication to tackling climate change and renewable energy. By 2050, the country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, and by 2030, it intends to get 30% of its power from renewable sources. The main elements of Azerbaijan’s plan to diversify its energy system and establish itself as a pioneer in green energy include initiatives in wind, hydro, solar, and green hydrogen.Hosting an esteemed forum for the future of Mother Earth on the other side of it is not a bed of roses for Azerbaijan is neighbored by a hostile country Armenia. The propaganda by Western media with an offensive of disinformation has been launched on purpose with political motives. Recently in interaction with foreign journalists during the second global media forum in Shusha, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said ‘We have faced a powerful disinformation campaign regarding COP29,”. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has been targeted by disinformation, the President’s Assistant added: “However, we believe in our work and continue our struggle. In doing so, we also contribute globally to the fight against climate change. We implement our tasks on a daily basis. We receive fair support for our just position.”Despite all this propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation, Azerbaijan will be in the global spotlight in November as it hosts the 29th session of the Conference of Parties (COP29), and its keen to present its side of the story. Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has a plan for a severely climate-affected region. Speaking at the second Shusha Global Media Forum, President Ilham Aliyev stated “We treat our chairmanship in COP29 not only as an opportunity to showcase ourselves and present our country,” “COP29 is a sign of great respect and support to Azerbaijan from the international community. We want COP29 to be successful in tackling the issues of climate change. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to tell our story.”It is pertinent to mention that Azerbaijan is swiftly moving towards Green Energy although it has fossil energy in abandon and enough to use for the next hundreds of years for Azerbaijan. During the Second Shusha Global Media Forum, President Ilham Aliyev informed international media that Azerbaijan has made substantial progress in renewables.“We inaugurated the first solar power station of 230 megawatts. Now, the construction of a wind power station of 240 megawatts is underway. Soon, we will enjoy the groundbreaking ceremony for the third solar power station of 240 megawatts. The first was done by Masdar, the second, which is now under construction, is ACWA Power, and the third, which we expect to start with BP – the leading energy company of the world. Above that, last month in Baku, we had the groundbreaking ceremony for three solar and wind power stations with a total capacity of one gigawatt. So, we are doing a lot of that. We have great potential—both technical and economic”, maintained President Ilham Aliyev.Attended by over 150 international delegates from approximately 50 countries, including representatives from 30 news agencies, three international organizations, and 82 media outlets, the Global media forum under the theme “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” aims to foster collaborative discussions and unified actions among global media outlets, according to the organizers. This gathering not only focuses on the critical issues of disinformation but also positions Shusha, and Azerbaijan at large, on the world stage, ready to engage in and facilitate important global conversations. President Aliyev covered a broad array of topics, during the forum ahead of COP29, including global and regional geopolitics, energy, climate change, the role of media, the spread of disinformation, and the dangers posed by artificial intelligence.Criticizing the attitude of several big news channels and media outlets on biased coverage towards his country, President Aliyev said “Media should not be used as a weapon. There must be a variety of opinions. What we see now in many countries is that the media reflects only one opinion on various subjects,”“It is important that the narrative is truthful, that it reflects reality. And it must not be biased. Because if it’s biased, it is pre-organized, especially when it is part of a coordinated campaign, we call it a media attack,” he stressed.Building upon the 2009 pledge of $100 billion annually will be another great target to achieve. COP29 seeks to approve a new financing target. The support of global efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change depends on this Climate Finance. Still, a hot topic for this meeting is Global Emissions Reduction. Techniques to lower greenhouse gas emissions and the goal of keeping global warming to 2°C over pre-industrial levels must be shared by all nations. This conference can also serve as a platform to address Climate challenges in the Caucasus region.Ranking among the ten most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change, Pakistan is ready to share its experiences with the global community in Baku. The story of Pakistan will be a lesson to learn. Pakistan can benefit from COP29 by leveraging the platform to raise awareness about its vulnerability to climate change and advocate for increased international support for adaptation and mitigation efforts. Participation in COP29 offers Pakistan an opportunity to access funding, technology transfers, and expertise to strengthen its resilience against climate impacts and transition towards a low-carbon economy.The floods of 2022 in Pakistan, played a wake-up call for decision-makers and a changing point for the climate consciousness of many global stakeholders. While there is no doubt that Pakistan continues to make progress, in terms of global advocacy for environmental justice, loss and damage, disaster recovery, climate finance, and other areas, the next challenge will be the sustainability of attention and approach as other national and global priorities and crises take over the news cycle.Azerbaijan as a time-tested brotherly country always stood with Pakistan through thick and thin, from providing financial aid during heavy floods to working together for climate action reflects the confidence between the leaderships two countries. During his recent visit to Pakistan Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President-designate COP-29, Mukhtar Babayev discussed pertinent issues regarding the National Adaptation Plan, Green Pakistan Programme, Living Indus Initiative, Loss and Damage Fund mobilization, Climate Finance, G-77 plus China and Global Climate Vulnerability Index which is the priority of Pakistan to raise the plight of most climate vulnerable states at the COP-20 forum.Despite being geographically distant, Pakistan and Azerbaijan are united to share a commitment to climate change. Pakistan has sent its complete support to Azerbaijan for hosting the COP-29 moot and wishes success to the host country. Pakistan believed in collaboration for mutual economic interests and intended to further strengthen the cultural bonds between the friendly nations. The leadership of Azerbaijan and Pakistan believe that the two countries can achieve climate resilience through cooperation in the transfer of technology, knowledge-sharing research, and synergized efforts in multisector realms.

