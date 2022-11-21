The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Annual Investment meeting signed memorandums of understanding with organisations and companies in Indonesia on the sidelines of the B20 Summit, which was held on November 13-14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia, News.Az reports.

It should be noted that the Business 20 (B20) is a platform emerging from the G20, which is concerned with communicating with the global business community. The Business 20 (B20) was established in 2010 to develop the necessary policy recommendations on previously identified topics and submit them to the G20 Presidency during the Summit.

Mr Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Annual Investment Meeting, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry KADIN, represented by the Chairman, M. Arasjad Rasjid P.M., to bring in business owners and investors and help organise joint programs between the UAE and Indonesia, including the Annual Investment Meeting - the Asian version - in Indonesia in November 2023.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Attracting Talent, Innovative Entrepreneurs, and Final Year Students (Future Soft Power) to Participate in the Activities of the Annual Investment Meeting, as well as Contributing to the Preparation of Coordination, was also signed by Mr Walid A. Farghal, Director General of the Annual Investment Meeting, and the Association of Indonesian Private Universities, represented by National Vice Chairman of International Relations, George Iwan Marantika.

The director general of the Annual Investment Meeting, Mr Walid A. Farghal, also signed a third memorandum of understanding with the ASEAN-Business Advisory Council regarding luring the top startups from the startup qualifiers to the ASEAN Advisory Council summit conference and luring investment portfolios from ASEAN to the Annual Investment Meeting.

The fourth Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by Mr Walid A. Farghal, Director General of the Annual Investment Meeting, and the Chairman of the Global Indonesia Professionals' Association (GIPA), Mr Steven Marcelino (Businessmen Outside Indonesia), in an attempt to attract them to the Annual Investment Forum. Chairman of the Board of Directors Stephen Marcelino signed the contract on behalf of the Indonesian organisation.

Describing the signing of the five memorandums of understanding, Mr Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Annual Investment Meeting, stated that the MOUs come in the context of the ongoing efforts made by the Annual Investment Meeting to implement that strategic plan into real-world results that will encourage direct and indirect investment and drive sustainable development.

It should be noted that News.Az, an English-language media outlet based in Azerbaijan, is an official media partner of the Annual Investment Meeting, which is due to take place on May 8-10, 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

News.Az