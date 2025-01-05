The Israeli air force strikes over 100 military targets in the Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has struck over 100 military targets and neutralized dozens of armed militants across the Gaza Strip in recent days in response to ongoing projectile attacks from the Palestinian enclave, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), News.Az citing the TASS .

"Over the weekend, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a number of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. In an activity based on IDF intelligence, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists throughout the weekend," the army press service said in a statement.It added that "the IDF struck a number of launch sites, from which some of the projectiles fired toward Israeli territory over the weekend were identified." The press service noted that "prior to the strikes, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."On January 1, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group continue to target Israel, they "will face strong strikes that Gaza has not witnessed in a long time."

