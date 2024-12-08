The Israeli army is strengthening the barrier on the border with Syria

Israeli troops continue to deploy units in the buffer zone in the Golan Heights area between Israel and Syria, while also reinforcing the border barrier.

As reported by News.Az , this was announced by the army's press service (IDF)."After assessing the current situation and as part of heightened alert measures in the Golan Heights, over the past 24 hours, ground and air units of the Israel Defense Forces have been deployed in the area. In addition, all defense structures have been mobilized in the rear. Troops from the 474th Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces are operating along the border, focusing on gathering intelligence and protecting the residents of Israel, especially in the Golan Heights. Efforts are also underway to strengthen the engineering barrier along the border, known as the 'New East'," the statement reads.

