The Kremlin says no agreement can be reached on creating a new global organization

The Kremlin says no agreement can be reached on creating a new global organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested waiting to assess the seriousness of the U.S. Republican Party's initiative to withdraw from the UN.

There is currently no alternative to the United Nations (UN), nor any means to establish a new global organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, News.Az informs via TASS.

"When it comes to the UN, we have nothing to replace the UN with. And in the current international situation, we clearly have no possibility to agree on the creation of a new UN," he said.

"Currently, it is impossible to imagine the Russians, Americans, French, Germans, and English to agree on the establishment of a new UN. There is no such possibility," the spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, Peskov urged to wait and see how serious the initiative by the Republican party of the US to withdraw the country from the UN is. "Let’s wait, see how serious this is. The thing is that this party is also not monolithic. It has certain differences and so on," he pointed out.

Earlier, Republican Senator Mike Lee announced on his website that the initiative to withdraw the US from the UN and stop its financing had been submitted to the US Senate. This means complete departure of the US from the United Nations and related organizations, which will also include the termination of their funding from Washington.

News.Az